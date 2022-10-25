scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Preity Zinta and Abhay Deol celebrate ‘dimpavli’ together, compete over ‘who has deeper dimples’

Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Preity Zinta having a good time during Diwali.

Abhay Deol- Preity ZintaAbhay Deol celebrated Diwali with Preity Zinta in LA. (Photos: Abhay Deol/Instagram)

Actors Preity Zinta and Abhay Deol reunited to celebrate Diwali together on Monday. Abhay took to his Instagram to share a picture of the two having a good time during the festivities.

Along with the pictures, Abhay wrote, “’who has the deeper dimples’ kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty… #happydimpavli” 😁.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Abhay Deol’s post received a lot of love from fans and friends from the film industry. Producer Apoorva Bakshi took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Awieee! ♥️.” Actors Esha Gupta and Mouni Roy posted several red heart emojis to express their love for the duo. One fan wrote, “In very rare cases, the caption is better than the pic 🔥🌼🙌 #happydimpavli.” Another fan commented, “Itney dimple toh dimple Kapadia ke bhi nahi the.”

This is Preity Zinta’s first Diwali after embracing motherhood. The actor welcomed her twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy earlier this year. The Kal Ho Na Ho star is married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough.

Preity, who was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, has maintained her friendship with actors from Bollywood. Abhay and Preity have been friends for a very long time and catch up often in India or US. A few months ago, Preity had shared pictures with her good friend and Lakshya co-star Hrithik Roshan.

