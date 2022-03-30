Pregnant Sonam Kapoor is advised to wear a mask by Instagram user, husband Anand Ahuja reacts

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently made her first public appearance along with her husband Anand Ahuja after announcing her pregnancy. The couple stepped out for a store launch in Mumbai, photos of which were posted on social media by Anand. In the pictures, the couple was seen without their face masks which caught the attention of a social media user.

The user left a comment on Anand’s Instagram post that read, “@anandahuja and @Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID s still around.” Anand responded to the user and informed them that he and his actor-wife wore the mask before entering the store. In the photo too Sonam is seen carrying a mask in her hand.

“@rashmi.prasadt 🙏🏼 yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside,” Anand reacted.

However, the photos from the launch of a new store got a lot of love from Anand’s father-in-law Anil Kapoor. “Fabbbbb❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏” Anil commented, while Sonam wrote, “You’re so Hot 🔥. Obsessed with you ❤️.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced their pregnancy earlier this month. Sharing a photo of herself with Anand, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant affair that was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.