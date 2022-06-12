Rhea Kapoor gives a peek of Sonam’s birthday, says ‘Butter and love perfect present for any pregnant lady.’ See pics

Film producer Rhea Kapoor shared several photos from her trip to Paris with husband Karan Boolani, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja. In her recent post, Rhea posted scenic photos of Paris, and a romantic one of mom-to-be Sonam and Anand sharing a kiss on Paris streets. Recently, Sonam turned 36 and celebrated her special day in London. The actor has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Rhea captioned her post, “Butter and love, the perfect birthday present for any pregnant lady! Paris with the fam!”

Rhea had earlier shared photos with Sonam and their lunch date. Rhea wrote, “Rock up to the best meal of the trip like….(so far).”

Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018, and are expecting their first child together. The actor had made the announcement on social media earlier in March this year. Sharing photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

In an earlier interview to Vogue, Sonam had opened up about her pregnancy. She had said, “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” However, she seems ready to take up the challenges that come with motherhood. She said, “The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to.”