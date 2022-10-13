‘I am fine’: Pregnant Alia Bhatt reacts as Neetu Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor to help her down the stairs. Watch

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor prepare to embrace parenthood soon, the couple went on a dinner date with Neetu Kapoor. The trio was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Videos for Alia and Ranbir’s dinner outing with his mother Neettu have surfaced on several paparazzi accounts on social media. In one such video, Neetu is seen asking Ranbir to go and hold a pregnant Alia’s hand and help her walk out of the restaurant’s exit comfortably.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

While Ranbir and Alia chose all-black outfits, Neetu was seen in a white outfit for the family outing. In the video, on reaching the staircase at the restaurant’s exit, Neetu pointed at Alia, and told Ranbir, “Usse pakdo (go, hold her)”. As Ranbir obliged, Alia burst into laughter and told him, “I’m fine”. She then waved at the paps and entered her car. Ranbir went off to see off his mother to another car.

Ranbir and Neetu’s caring gesture for Alia has won several hearts on social media. One Instagram user commented on the video, “The way Neetu Ji told Ranbir to hold Alia.” Another person wrote, “How sweet Ranbir left his moms arm to hold Alias❤️❤️❤️Neetu even told him to. They were all laughing about it 🥰🥰🥰.”

Ranbir and Alia were last seen sharing screen space in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. The two fell in love when they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film and soon started dating. They tied the knot in April, this year and announced that they’re expecting their first child together in June.