Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas file complaint against senior citizen

Mohabbatein actor Preeti Jhangiani and her husband, actor Parvin Dabas recently registered a complaint, at Khar police station in Mumbai, against a senior citizen for abusing and threatening their 7-year-old son on Thursday.

Preeti, 38, visited Khar police station with her husband Parvin Dabas on Thursday evening. A senior police officer confirmed the matter to indianexpress.com.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Parvin said, “I don’t usually interfere in my children’s lives. I have clearly told them to take care of their own issues and fights with friends. But this one has left my son traumatised. My son called one of the kids in the group ‘stupid’ after the kid punched him. This kid went and complained to his grandfather.

“This gentleman came down and abused my son. He threatened to get him thrown out by the building’s security guards. My son is traumatised by the language this man used. Just because he is a senior citizen, it doesn’t mean that he can act like this. He should have been more thoughtful,” the actor added.

The other kids playing in the building premises were accompanied by their mothers. However, Priti and Parvin were not present when the incident happened. Their sons were accompanied by their nanny. Parvin Dabas said, “Some of the women tried to intervene when this gentleman started abusing my son, but then he abused the women too. Would he do that if there was a man around or was he trying to act smart in front of women and children. Would you not take action if someone acted like this with your children?”

