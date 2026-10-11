‘Nana was a farmer first’: Pravin Tarde slams industry’s absence at Nana Patekar’s funeral

Marathi filmmaker and farmer Pravin Tarde has expressed disappointment over the absence of Bollywood actors at Nana Patekar’s funeral. He also highlighted how the presence of thousands of farmers reflected the love and respect the actor had earned among them.

In an interview with ABP Majha, Tarde said, “The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana’s greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana’s funeral procession. They smelt of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume.”