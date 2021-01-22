Pratik Gandhi starrer Atithi Bhooto Bhava goes on floors in Mathura

Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal on the sets of Atithi Bhooto Bhava. (Photo: PR Handout)

After a power-packed performance in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to feature in a Hindi romantic comedy titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. On Friday, its makers announced that the film has started shooting in Mathura.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava will see Pratik sharing screen with actor Jackie Shroff for the first time. The movie also stars Sharmin Segal who made her Bollywood debut with Malaal (2019). Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, presented by Pen Studio, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher pictures.

Pratik had on Thursday, shared a click from Mathura, giving a sneak peek into its night shoot. His caption read, “I am not into slangs, but… I am chilling today. It’s all good in the hood. How cool is that! 11°C #winter #mathura #nightshoot”

Before appearing in Scam 1992, Pratik has done several Gujarati plays and movies. He also played the lead role in National Award winning movie Wrong Side Raju.

Pratik will also be seen in Hardik Gajjar’s Ravan Leela, and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web adaption of the book Six Suspects.