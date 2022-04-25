Pratik Gandhi says ‘humiliated’ by Mumbai Police during VIP movement, netizens say PM Modi in Mumbai: ‘Oops, didn’t know’   

Actor Pratik Gandhi took to Twitter and expressed his annoyance about the jam on the Mumbai Western Express Highway. He also mentioned that the Mumbai Police pushed him into some warehouse when he decided to walk to his shoot location.

Pratik wrote, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.”

Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

After his post, several social media users pointed out that PM Narendra Modi was visiting the city, which could be the reason behind the traffic. One person said, “The Prime Minister is here,” to which Pratik responded, “Oops I didn’t know.” Another shared a tweet from Mumbai Traffic Police, “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes.”

On the work front, Pratik is shooting for his next film with Patralekhaa.