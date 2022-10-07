Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma and Saiyami Kher wrap shooting for Agni

Actors Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher have finished filming for their action drama Agni. The film, directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia, celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.

The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-led Raees.

The cast of the movie and the production company announced the film’s completion on their respective Instagram pages. “Agni wrap,” the post read.

Excel Entertainment’s next big production is Jee Le Zaraa. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will mark Akhtar’s return to direction after 2011’s Don 2.