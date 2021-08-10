Pratik Gandhi collaborates with Hansal Mehta again after Scam 1992, to work on a family drama

The Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar starrer will go on floors on August 18. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who impressed viewers with his hard-hitting performance in Scam 1992, will play the lead in Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh’s next film. A family drama, the story is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, and will be helmed by Bose: Dead or Alive director Pulkit.

The film’s production house, T Series on Tuesday announced the project on their social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Along with Pratik, the film will also star Khushali Kumar, the daughter of late Gulshan Kumar. The actor recently finished shooting her debut film, a psychological thriller, with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about his film, director Pulkit said in a statement, “This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle class family and it deals with the system, power and the abused theory of law.”

On bankrolling the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The story of this film is simple yet very real. This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject.”

Pratik and Khushali have already started preparing for the project. The makers have zeroed down on the look for the film already.

While the film marks the actors’ first collaboration together, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh are reuniting after the film Simran that starred Kangana Ranaut and was directed by Hansal Mehta. They will also work together for the upcoming release Hurdang starring Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, this untitled film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta will go on floors on 18th August.