‘Pardesi’ girl who vanished: How a murder plot, forbidden love with composer Nadeem Saifi ended starkid Pratibha Sinha’s career

Pratibha regularly attended the music sittings for Kal Ki Awaz, and it was during these sessions that she grew close Nadeem Saifi of the Nadeem-Shravan duo.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 08:06 AM IST
Pratibha Sinha Pardesi songPratibha Sinha made her debut in 1992. (Photo: IMDb)
It was 1992 — the year when star kids like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt had just begun carving their space in Bollywood. Around the same time, another industry insider stepped into films — Pratibha Sinha, remembered even today for her brief yet unforgettable appearance in the iconic song “Pardesi” from the 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani. However, a deeply personal connection with the composer of that very song would go on to change her life — and career — forever. While Pratibha eventually left the industry, her alleged lover, composer Nadeem Saifi, left the country itself.

When Pratibha Sinha met Nadeem Saifi

Pratibha made her debut with the 1992 film Mehboob Mere Mehboob, but the film failed at the box office. Despite the setback, her screen presence and film background helped her secure more projects. Her second film, Kal Ki Awaz, brought her into professional contact with the iconic composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, who were then at the peak of their fame following the massive success of Aashiqui (1990). The film’s soundtrack went on to become one of the highest-selling Bollywood albums of its time, reportedly selling around 20 million units.

Pratibha regularly attended the music sittings for Kal Ki Awaz, and it was during these sessions that she grew close to Nadeem-Shravan. Over time, her increasing proximity to Nadeem became fodder for gossip columns. Gradually, Pratibha’s focus appeared to shift from films to her personal life. A string of box-office failures followed, worrying her mother, veteran actress Mala Sinha.

Mala Sinha was against her daughter’s love story

According to veteran actress Tabassum’s YouTube channel Tabassum Talkies, Mala Sinha strongly disapproved of her daughter’s alleged relationship with Nadeem. Her objections were clear — he was a married man with two children, and they belonged to different religions. She was also concerned that the affair was derailing her daughter’s career.

The song that changed Pratibha’s life

In 1996, Pratibha appeared in a brief role in the Aamir Khan-starrer Raja Hindustani, featuring in the song Pardesi, composed by Nadeem-Shravan.

Recalling her casting, filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan shared on his YouTube channel: “Pratibha didn’t take any money for the song Pardesi. She shot for it for 15 days out of friendship. When I offered her the song, I told her — ‘Pratibha, tomorrow when people remember you, they will set aside all your films and recognise you for this one song.’ Unfortunately, that prediction turned out to be true.”

The filmmaker also expressed disappointment that she did not continue working.

“She expressed the song beautifully. She was pretty and was meant to do a lot of work. She left not because she wasn’t getting offers, but for personal reasons. Did you know she was being considered for the role that eventually went to Mandira Bedi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Aditya Chopra wanted to cast her after watching her in Raja Hindustani. But Pratibha declined for personal reasons — and that choice should be respected.”

When Pratibha Sinha eloped with Nadeem Saifi

As Pratibha and Nadeem’s alleged relationship intensified, Mala Sinha reportedly took her daughter to Chennai in an attempt to distance her from him. However, the two allegedly continued to stay in touch. Around the same time, industry circles were shocked by reports that Pratibha had eloped with Nadeem.

With limited technology at the time, tracing them proved difficult. According to reports by Bollywood Thikana, Mala Sinha sought the help of Balasaheb Thackeray. After tracing her daughter, Mala brought Pratibha back to Mumbai, where she held a press conference and levelled serious allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping against Nadeem.

When Nadeem Saifi left India, Pratibha Sinha left acting

In 1997, the assassination of music baron Gulshan Kumar in broad daylight sent shockwaves across the nation. During the investigation, the name of composer Nadeem Saifi surfaced in media reports.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam described Nadeem as “the mastermind” behind the murder, stating: “Police believe it was Nadeem. They believe he conspired, that the conspiracy to murder was executed on his orders, and that it was planned in Dubai.”

However, in an interview with ABP Live, Nadeem denied all allegations. “I never left India. I was in London for a vacation when Gulshan Kumar died. People assume I fled after his death. I don’t know how this narrative spread. I never ran away, nor have I committed any crime to be punished like this,” he said.

He further added: “The police conspired against me. There was no conspiracy. It was a lie. I was scared for my life. Had I returned to India, I don’t know what the police might have done. That is why I stayed in London. The court later said there was no conspiracy.”

Following a few more unsuccessful films, Pratibha quietly stepped away from the industry. Nadeem, too, never returned to India.

Pratibha remains unmarried and continues to stay away from the limelight.

