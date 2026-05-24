Prateik shares cryptic post after Aarya Babbar’s ‘when you need money, he’s your dad’ barb

Days after actor Aarya Babbar took potshots at his half-brother, film star Prateik Smita Patil, alleging that he exploited their father, Raj Babbar, for money and then painted him as a villain, Prateik shared a cryptic note on social media that appears to be a veiled retaliation. The note targeted those who perpetually lie, with Prateik pointing out that they could even make a living from it.

“If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful. #IYKYK,” the note read. It was originally posted by Prateik’s wife, Priya Banerjee Patil, on her Instagram story, and he then reshared it on his. However, Prateik has yet to directly address the allegations made by Aarya.

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Prateik Smita Patil’s feud with father Raj Babbar

The son of legendary actor Smita Patil, widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian thespians of all time, and actor-politician Raj Babbar, Prateik has had a strained relationship with his father. Following Smita’s death during childbirth, he was raised by his maternal grandparents and initially did not share a close relationship with his father. Smita was Raj’s second wife, and he was already married to theatre actor-director Nadira when they became romantically involved. Raj and Nadira have two children together, Aarya and Juhi.

Although Prateik and Raj eventually reconciled, another rift developed in their relationship over the past few years, to the point that the former didn’t even invite his father or any member of Raj’s first family to his wedding to Priya.

In a recent interview, Aarya Babbar went all guns blazing after Prateik and even alleged that he financially exploited their father and then discarded him once his needs were met. He also revealed that their relationship became strained after Prateik’s divorce from his first wife, Sanya Sagar.

The note was originally posted by Prateik’s wife, Priya Banerjee Patil, on her Instagram story, and he then reshared it on his. The note was originally posted by Prateik’s wife, Priya Banerjee Patil, on her Instagram story, and he then reshared it on his.

‘We become villains, and the world paints Prateik like a victim’

“We didn’t understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce from his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but no response,” Aarya recalled during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani. No matter the situation, he noted, “We become villains, and the world paints Prateik like a victim.” Mentioning that the family initially had a good relationship with Priya, Aarya said that this also changed suddenly.

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Tearing into his half-brother further, he added, “It’s like, when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong.”

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He noted, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?” Aarya added that even if Prateik came back now, he would maintain some distance from him going forward.

However, he mentioned that his sister, Juhi, and their father would probably still embrace him wholeheartedly if he wished to reconcile. “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not.”

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Disclaimer: This article reflects public statements, social media posts, and personal opinions regarding family dynamics within the entertainment industry and does not imply independent verification of any underlying personal or financial claims.