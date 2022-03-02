Prateik Babbar worked ‘for free’ during career lull: ‘People know about the substance and alcohol abuse I battled’

Actor Prateik Babbar spoke about how he clawed his way back after being written off by the industry. Prateik, the son of late actor Smita Patil, has admitted to struggling with drug abuse, and said in a new interview that nobody would offer him jobs because of it.

He told The Times of India that at his lowest, he worked for ‘no money’, was ‘rejected by people many times’, and wouldn’t get a response even after repeatedly knocking on doors. He bounced back through ‘sheer hard work, hunger, passion and love’ for his craft.

He said that he doesn’t ‘blame’ anyone for the roadblocks he was hit by in life. “It was my own doing and my own battles that I was fighting,” he said, adding, “People know about the substance and alcohol abuse I battled, and it obviously ignited the flame. People were wary of working with me.”

Prateik said that for two years, he worked in plays ‘for free’, and now, he has emerged as a ‘new and improved’ version of himself. His comeback began with a supporting performance in the hit film Chhichhore, for which he dialled up director Nitesh Tiwari and asked to be allowed to audition.

He made his debut with the film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, and later appeared in Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan. He has also appeared in Mulk, Baaghi 2 and Mumbai Saga. On streaming, he has been seen in Four More Shots Please, Chakravyuh and Hiccups and Hookups.