scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Must Read

Prateik Babbar worked ‘for free’ during career lull: ‘People know about the substance and alcohol abuse I battled’

Actor Prateik Babbar spoke about how he worked his way back into the good graces of Bollywood, after his much-publicised struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2022 12:42:15 pm
Prateik Babbar talks about his wife Sanya Sangar and films this yearPrateik Babbar spoke about his career ups and downs.

Actor Prateik Babbar spoke about how he clawed his way back after being written off by the industry. Prateik, the son of late actor Smita Patil, has admitted to struggling with drug abuse, and said in a new interview that nobody would offer him jobs because of it.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

He told The Times of India that at his lowest, he worked for ‘no money’, was ‘rejected by people many times’, and wouldn’t get a response even after repeatedly knocking on doors. He bounced back through ‘sheer hard work, hunger, passion and love’ for his craft.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Prateik Babbar: I’m on a mission to be the best version of myself

He said that he doesn’t ‘blame’ anyone for the roadblocks he was hit by in life. “It was my own doing and my own battles that I was fighting,” he said, adding, “People know about the substance and alcohol abuse I battled, and it obviously ignited the flame. People were wary of working with me.”

Prateik said that for two years, he worked in plays ‘for free’, and now, he has emerged as a ‘new and improved’ version of himself. His comeback began with a supporting performance in the hit film Chhichhore, for which he dialled up director Nitesh Tiwari and asked to be allowed to audition.

He made his debut with the film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, and later appeared in Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan. He has also appeared in Mulk, Baaghi 2 and Mumbai Saga. On streaming, he has been seen in Four More Shots Please, Chakravyuh and Hiccups and Hookups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh and alia bhatt at sanjay leela bhansali office
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde: 10 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement