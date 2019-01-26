Inside photos from Prateik Babbar’s wedding reception

Bollywood star Prateik Babbar recently tied the knot with Sanya Sagar. The couple threw a party for their close friends and family in Mumbai on Friday.

The said bash was attended by Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Ayesha Takia, television heartthrob Karan Tacker among others.

Prateik and Sanya tied the knot in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to reports, the couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.

Crime Patrol host and actor Anup Soni, who is married to the actor’s half-sister Juhi Babbar, took to Instagram to share a few photos from the wedding ceremony.

Sharing a post that read, “And Prateik Babbar is a married man,” the photo showed the newlyweds embracing Anup and his wife.

Here are some of the photos from the wedding bash: