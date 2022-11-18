scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Prateik Babbar says he is ‘familiar with pain’ as he dealt with it at a young age: ‘I am a very emotional person..’

Prateik Babbar is looking forward to the release of Madhur Bhandarkar's film India Lockdown. The actor recently said that he is familiar with the emotion of pain but is not detached with people.

prateik babbarPrateik Babbar will be next seen in India Lockdown. (Photo: Prateik Babbar/Instagram)

Actor Prateik Babbar has often talked fondly about his late mother and actor Smita Patil, whom he lost within two weeks of his birth. Patil passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth-related complications. Prateik has recently said he knows how to ‘deal’ with pain since he was exposed to it at quite a young age.

Prateik, who is looking forward to the release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film India Lockdown, spoke to Siddharth Kanan recently. During the interview, he said he is quite familiar with the emotion of pain. But that doesn’t make him detached from the people around him. He calls himself quite an emotional person.

Also read |Prateik Babbar: ‘Paying tribute to my mother Smita Patil through India Lockdown’

Prateik said, “I am not numb to grief. I know how to deal with it since I was made to deal with it at a very young age. I am familiar with it. I am a very emotional person and I am very hands-on with people in my energy and my conduct.” The actor, who was last seen in Four More Shots Please season three, feels that how he is as a person today is because of his grandparents.

 

“It comes from my grandparents. They have brought me up. I have had the best upbringing, I am blessed to be brought up by my grandparents with a lot of love and care,” added Prateik.

However, Prateik feels he is often misunderstood and that is probably because of the “choice he made and things he did”. But he is all set to “turn a new page” and present to the audience ‘Prateik 2.0’. India Lockdown, which features Prateik Babbar in the role of migrant labourer, will start streaming on ZEE5 on December 2.

