Inside Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s haldi and mehendi ceremony

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar are all set to take the wedding vows in the latter’s hometown Lucknow. Before that, pictures of their pre-wedding festivities have started doing the rounds on social media.

Sagar, a filmmaker by profession, shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram account. A few other photos where both she and Babbar are glowing with happiness have been posted by guests who attended the ceremonies. In one of the photos, we also see the Mulk actor posing for the camera while his body is adorned with haldi.

Sanya Sagar and Prateik Babbar got engaged on January 22, 2018 on the festival of Basant Panchmi. Babbar took to Instagram to announce the beginning of a new phase of his life. He wrote, ”holy snappp!.. that just happened!” 💗”.

After the engagement ceremony, the actor talked about his fiancee and said, “I have always been a very guarded person when it involves my private life. In fact I went down on one knee and proposed to Sanya at Time Out 72 music festival in Goa in December and no one knew about it till she brought it up with her parents. Since my grandfather passed away last year, we wanted to keep the festivities low key and hence will plan the wedding only next year.”

“Yesterday was the happiest day of my life as Sanya brings a lot of stability and kismet into my life and I am someone who has always endorsed the idea of wedlock and brood. Currently, the mood at home feels like it’s not the roka but the wedding with everyone having been so anxious about the preparations over the last one month but we are just regaling in this new found status,” he added.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar made a comeback to the movies with Taapsee Pannu-Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk and also played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.