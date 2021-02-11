Prateik Babbar on Smita Patil: Honoured and fortunate to be her son

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar recently opened up about the legacy of his late mother Smita Patil and how living up to her name has always motivated him.

In an interview with The Times of India, Prateik said that he feels a “sense of responsibility to live up to my mother’s legacy.” He added, “People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it’s seen as a weight on my shoulders, I’d say it’s one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride.”

Calling Patil a “magical woman, who did magical things in a short-lived career and life,” Prateik added that “she is a part of our country’s cinema heritage.”

“I am honoured and fortunate to be her son. It will be an honour to be able to live up to her name, and if I can be a little reflection of her. I am trying my best to make her proud. That’s the reason I am here,” he added.

On the work front, Prateik will soon be seen in Bachchan Pandey and India Lockdown.