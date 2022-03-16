Prateik Babbar on break-up with Amy Jackson: ‘I fell in love with that woman, and it just went haywire…’

Actor Prateik Babbar recently opened up about his relationship with Amy Jackson. In an interview, Prateik revealed that the break-up with Amy initiated a dark phase in his life.

“It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there,” the actor said on an episode of Mashable’s The Bombay Journey show.

Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson met on the sets of the romantic drama Ekk Deewana Tha, and began dating soon after. But the couple parted ways in 2012, and have not been in touch with each other since.

Prateik tied the knot with Sanya Sagar in 2019. Meanwhile, Amy had a baby with partner George Panayiotou.