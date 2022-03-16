scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Prateik Babbar could’ve debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, but he ‘was in rehab’

Prateik Babbar opened up about how he might have made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 7:41:14 pm
prateik babbarSaawariya released in 2007.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most sought-after directors in the Hindi film industry, and most actors would be honoured to work with him. But Prateik Babbar revealed that he inadvertently had to let go of this opportunity. The actor could have made his debut with the filmmaker’s Saawariya, which eventually starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. However, because he was in rehab, he didn’t even know that Bhansali had come calling to his house.

Calling it a “funny story,” Prateik Babbar told Mashable India, “Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn’t have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later.” Prateik made his acting debut with a supporting role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which starred Imran Khan and Genelia D’souza. Prateik played the brother of Genelia’s character.

ALSO READ |Prateik Babbar on break-up with Amy Jackson: ‘I fell in love with that woman, and it just went haywire…’

The actor, who is son of Raj Babbar and the late actor Smita Patil, spoke about how he always wanted to become a cricketer, but destiny had other plans for him. “I never wanted to be an actor. I just stumbled into it and it became my calling. Since both my folks were actors – and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time, far away from the world of acting. I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer.”

Prateik went onto feature in Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha and many other films. He is looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey and the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please.

