Monday, June 18, 2018
Prateik Babbar celebrates his mother Smita Patil's birthday
Prateik Babbar celebrates his mother Smita Patil’s birthday

Pratik Babbar celebrated the birthday of his mother and late actress Smita Patil with specially-abled children in Mumbai on Thursday.

Written by Apurva Singh | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2013 3:19:47 pm
Bollywood actor Pratik Babbar celebrated the birthday of his mother and late actress Smita Patil with specially-abled children in Mumbai on Thursday (October 17).

Prateik along with his ‘naana’ (maternal grandfather) took two cakes with him to an NGO and spent some quality time with the children.

Prateik is the son of actor Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil.

Smita Patil is known for her power packed performances in films like Manthan (1977),Bhumika (1977),Aakrosh (1980),Chakra (1981),Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985). She passed away in 1986 due to child birth complications.

