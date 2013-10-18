Prateik Babbar celebrates his mother Smita Patil’s birthday

Bollywood actor Pratik Babbar celebrated the birthday of his mother and late actress Smita Patil with specially-abled children in Mumbai on Thursday (October 17).

Prateik along with his ‘naana’ (maternal grandfather) took two cakes with him to an NGO and spent some quality time with the children.

Just cut a cake for smita with mentally challenged and hearing impaired kids from the save the children NGO.. Such a joy to watch them smile — PrAtEiK (@prateikbabbar) October 17,2013

Celebrating smitas 58th birthday..With the kids..Wud have made her proud..gotta make your mothers proud :) alwayss..Happy birthday gorgeous — PrAtEiK (@prateikbabbar) October 17,2013

R.I.P. Smita.. More power to her magic.. Sine forever — PrAtEiK (@prateikbabbar) October 17,2013

Prateik is the son of actor Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil.

Smita Patil is known for her power packed performances in films like Manthan (1977),Bhumika (1977),Aakrosh (1980),Chakra (1981),Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985). She passed away in 1986 due to child birth complications.

