Prateik Babbar says actors seeking permission for intimate scenes from spouse is ‘wrong’: ‘Main apne baap se permission nahi leta’

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who is all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey, was recently asked if an actor should seek permission from their spouse when participating in intimate scenes. The discussion started with the release of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan which featured Deepika Padukone’s intimate scenes with co-actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Responding to a question regarding the same during an interview with The Times of India, Prateik opined that maybe the couple can have a conversation about it, but seeking permission is ‘wrong’. He feels a female actor’s husband must understand the nature of her job. According to him, “Communication is the key. You must have a conversation about it, you must be on the same page. But taking permission? Aap meri maa ho? Aap mere baap ho? (Are you my mother or my father?)”

He added that it is the actor’s career that they have built on their own and they do not need anyone’s permission about their work. Requesting to pardon his language, Prateik said, “Main apne baap se permission nahi leta! (I don’t even seek permission from my father!)”

After watching Gehraiyaan’s trailer which featured Deepika and her co-actors in a few intimate scenes, many trolls asked Deepika if she had sought Ranveer Singh’s permission. Reacting on the same in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika said that it was “stupid” and shared how Ranveer was “extremely proud of my performance” in the film.