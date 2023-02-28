Prateek Kuhad says Bollywood directors ‘were quite discouraging’ in his early days: ‘I didn’t want to chase that’

Prateek Kuhad has opened up about his early experiences in Bollywood, saying that he found people to be “mostly quite discouraging”. The cold/mess singer said that when he initially met a film director in Bollywood, he was told that he can either be a music director, lyricist or singer but he cannot be doing all three jobs, which did not align with his way of making music.

“There was this one director. I don’t want to name him obviously but he has made a lot of fairly big mid budget films that did really really well, quality films actually. And he said that this is Bollywood, you have to decide you can either be a composer, a lyricist or a singer, you can’t do all three and I was like I want to do all three because I can,’ Kuhad told Humans of Bombay. The singer said that when he was told that he could only do one thing, he felt like he did not want to work in Bollywood.

“That’s how they do it in the rest of the world. This is the only place they don’t do it. I don’t understand why and he was like ‘no it’s not going to happen. You pick and you do one of them’. And that made me feel like I don’t want to do that,” he said. After exploring it for a bit, Kuhad decided he did not want to “chase this” and decided to continue making his records independently. “People are mostly quite discouraging. I was told, ‘This is the pattern, this is how you have to do it,’” the singer recalled.

When asked about his first big hit in Bollywood, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” from Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Prateek Kuhad said that he made the track with Jasleen Royal a couple of years before it was used in the Dharma Productions film. When Royal later told him that the song would be featured in a film, he did not even ask what movie it was. The singer confessed that he did not even play the song in his shows until 2019 because “to be completely honest, it was a little like ‘I don’t want to play a Bollywood song. I was also young.” Kuhad added that he later realised that this was also his own creation so he added it to his set list.