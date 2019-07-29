Prasthanam teaser: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala promise loads of action and melodrama

The first teaser of Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthanam is out, and it is every bit as dramatic as we were expecting it to be.

There are heavy melodramatic dialogues about starting a Ramayana style saga and an epic war fashioned after the Mahabharata. Dutt’s role is unclear. Is he a gangster or a politician or a mix of the two a la Sarkar’s Amitabh Bachchan?

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, the Deva Katta directorial also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles. If nothing else, it will be interesting to see Koirala and Dutt share screen space once again. Their previous outings include Kartoos, Khauff, Baaghi and Sanam among others.

The teaser was shared on YouTube with the caption, “This year, Power will not be inherited, it has to be earned. Presenting the official #Prasthanam teaser.”

Prasthanam, produced by Sanjay S Dutt Productions and Maanayata Dutt, will release on September 20 this year.