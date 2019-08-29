Prasthanam’s story is the same but it isn’t an exact copy of original: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday said his upcoming film Prasthanam is not a shot-by-shot remake of the Telugu original as it has been adjusted according to the taste of the north Indian audiences.

Advertising

Filmmaker Deva Katta, who made the 2010 film, has also directed the Hindi version which follows the family politics that plays out between two heirs of a political leader.

“Our director has done a fantastic job with this film. Being from the south, he has rightly understood the north. This movie is not an exact copy of the original. The premise and the story remain the same,” Dutt told reporters here.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of the film, which also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur.

Advertising

Katta said he is lucky to have worked with his dream cast, which includes the veterans like Dutt, Shroff and Koirala.

“These actors never age. Basically, when you throw something at them, in terms of the story, they will give you their best. I don’t think you can imagine any better cast than this. That’s what happened with me for Prasthanam. Sanjay was the first person who connected with the film as soon as the movie released in Telugu. It was a stellar connection that we have with him.”

“I have been a huge fan of Jackie sir and Sanjay since the days of Hero and Khalnayak. With this film, there was a certain cast that I had fixed in my head and I was clear that if I didn’t get this cast, then I wouldn’t want this film to happen. Fortunately, it all came together and it is looking extraordinary,” the director said.

Katta said the story is the same, it was only the setting that changed.

“North has a certain culture, it is like just another symphony, another stage or concert. So that’s how we approached it,” he added.

Fazal said his character in the film is not similar to the one he is playing Amazon series Mirzapur.

“There is a huge difference between the two characters. A lot of people living in Delhi and Mumbai are not able to understand this. My next two films are also different from this film. Every actor has just one expectation with himself which is to keep surprising and not be predictable,” the actor said.

Shroff, who described his character as a “loyal guard” to Dutt’s character in the film, said he had immense respect for him and his father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, and this feeling has been translated on screen.

“In real life, the loyalty that I have for Dutt sir, Sanjay and his family in all these years has carried forward in this film. Everyone will be able to see that,” the actor said.

Unlike the rest of the cast, Dastur said, her character is not “violent”.

“I’m the least violent out of everyone in the film. My character’s name is Shivi. There’s a chemistry between my character and Ali’s. I don’t want to reveal much about it,” she said.

Dubey said he is happy to reunite with Fazal after 2011 movie Always Kabhi Kabhi.

“He is like a brother to me. After Always Kabhi Kabhi, we were looking for an opportunity to work with each other again. Finally it happened with Prasthanam. From a classmate, he has now become my elder brother, which is great.”

Dutt also blessed actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan for his Bollywood debut, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film opens the same day as Prasthanam.

“That film belongs to Sunny’s boy and he is like my own son. I wish him all the best. Sunny is my colleague and I have worked with him in a lot of films. The whole Prasthanam team wishes all best to Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass team,” he said.

Advertising

Produced by Sanjay S Dutt Productions and Maanayata Dutt, Prasthanam releases on September 20.