Prasthanam actor Sanjay Dutt on turning 60: It feels like I have just started

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt launched the teaser of Prasthanam in Mumbai on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday.

Advertising

Talking about turning 60 and his upcoming film Prasthanam, Dutt said, “It feels like I have just started. I am feeling very happy about making this film. And I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I feel lucky that I got an opportunity to reunite with Dada (Jackie Shroff) and Manisha (Koirala). She is a great actor. I had a great time working with them. Ali is like my son. He has done a great job in this movie. Deva (Katta, the director) has also done a great job. He has made a very good film. He is a little stubborn, but that’s okay. I am really proud that he made this film. And Maanayata ma’am is my boss at home and on sets. I have to give the dates she wants. I haven’t even got my fees (chuckles).”

The actor added, “Modi ji has said that senior citizens should get tax benefits. I have entered that bracket, and hopefully I can make some use of it.”

Sanjay Dutt also revealed why he chose to produce and act in Prasthanam. He said, “It is a brilliant story. It has a political background for sure, but it is a story about relationships. At Sanjay Dutt Productions, we want to back films with good content that is entertaining. Prasthanam is exactly that. We have great actors on-board too.”

Farhan Akhtar today announced that Dutt will be a part of KGF 2. About his character Adheera in the film, the actor said, “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he is quote something. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”