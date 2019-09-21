Prassthanam leaked online by Tamilrockers

Multi-starrer Prassthanam has found its way to piracy website Tamilrockers. The Deva Katta directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur.

Advertising

Tamilrockers is a piracy website that illegally hosts copyrighted content like movies and TV shows on its servers. Despite stringent action and bans by ISPs, the site has refused to die and continues to indulge in piracy.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. Shubhra wrote, “Shroff, as a kohl-eyed faithful retainer who turns on his ‘maalik’, is efficient. Singh’s two sons are also handed out their grooves. Aayush (Fazal and Vivaan (Dubey) are polar opposites; the former being the ‘good’ one; the latter being the unhinged, out-of-control one. Some of the detailing is smart and unexpected, and that keeps us going. The female characters are cardboard, though, and that’s also to be expected: this film isn’t really interested in its women as much as its men.”

She added, “Despite it all, the film feels somewhat dated. Here a rape-and-murder, there a club dancer shimmying; here a Haji Ali song sequence, there a funeral-dressed-in-white-kurta-pajamas. Of the ensemble, in which Panday gets to wear a bad wig and vamp it up most enjoyably, Ali Fazal is the most impressive: as the young ‘waaris’ of his father’s legacy, and someone who has a head on his shoulders, Fazal holds this thing together.”