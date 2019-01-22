Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai was key reason to do Manikarnika: Prasoon Joshi

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit screens this weekend. Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, the film’s dialogues are written by Prasoon Joshi. The CBFC chief has not only written the dialogues of the film but has also the penned lyrics for this magnum opus.

Advertising

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Joshi said in a statement, “Working on Manikarnika has been full of challenges and great moments. It’s a great team. The extraordinary life of Rani Laxmi Bai is something which has always inspired every Indian, and was the reason for all of us to work together on this project.”

He added, “For me, Kangana as Rani Laxmi Bani was another key reason to do the film. She has the inherent emotion and talent required to play this role. And then the enriching interactions with Vijayendra Prasad ji and great moments with producer Kamal Jain. To add to that exploring musical landscapes with S-E-L is a joyride. The team has worked hard against many odds and I hope that will reflect.”

Sharing his approach towards writing dialogues for this historical drama, Prasoon Joshi said, “The production team had done their research and were ready with the material. My idea was to make the words resonate. It was more about conveying the sentiment and connecting with the audience at large.”

Advertising

Written by K V Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame and co-directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut, the magnum opus is scheduled to release on January 25.