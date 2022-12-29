Prasoon Joshi says CBFC has taken ‘balanced approach’ in Pathaan’s certification: ‘The committee has stayed unbiased’

After suggesting changes in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, the chairperson of The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, has shared a statement where he has mentioned that the committee has “stayed unbiased” when it comes to the colour of the costumes in the movie. Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since its song “Besharam Rang” was released. Some people objected to Deepika’s saffron swimsuit in the song.

In his statement, Joshi stated, “CBFC always has a tough task to strike the right balance between audience sensibilities and creative expressions and we have stayed true to this spirit in the certification on film Pathaan too.”

He further said that the changes have been suggested to the makers of Pathaan “with a balanced and holistic view” and it will be clear once the film is out in cinema halls on January 25, 2023.

Prasoon Joshi added, “We need to understand that CBFC works under guidelines as per the Cinematograph Act. And endeavours to do its best in certifying the films for the appropriate category. Also, there is always a provision for the makers to voluntarily make changes to their film and further submit an agreed upon version.”

Pathaan, releasing on January 25, will be the first big Bollywood film to release next year. Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after over four years. The superstar reportedly plays the role of RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan in the movie.