scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Prasoon Joshi says CBFC has taken ‘balanced approach’ in Pathaan’s certification: ‘The committee has stayed unbiased’

Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since its song "Besharam Rang" was released. Some people objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron swimsuit in the song.

pathaan song, shah rukh khan, deepika padukoneA still from Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

After suggesting changes in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, the chairperson of The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, has shared a statement where he has mentioned that the committee has “stayed unbiased” when it comes to the colour of the costumes in the movie. Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since its song “Besharam Rang” was released. Some people objected to Deepika’s saffron swimsuit in the song.

In his statement, Joshi stated, “CBFC always has a tough task to strike the right balance between audience sensibilities and creative expressions and we have stayed true to this spirit in the certification on film Pathaan too.”

Also read |Besharam Rang row: How a two-piece swimming costume has created one holy mess

He further said that the changes have been suggested to the makers of Pathaan “with a balanced and holistic view” and it will be clear once the film is out in cinema halls on January 25, 2023.

Prasoon Joshi added, “We need to understand that CBFC works under guidelines as per the Cinematograph Act. And endeavours to do its best in certifying the films for the appropriate category. Also, there is always a provision for the makers to voluntarily make changes to their film and further submit an agreed upon version.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
Also read |Besharam Rang composer duo Vishal-Sheykher call Pathaan song ‘an exciting crossover’: ‘It’s an ode to…’

Pathaan, releasing on January 25, will be the first big Bollywood film to release next year. Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after over four years. The superstar reportedly plays the role of RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan in the movie.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:57 IST
Next Story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close