Prashant Narayanan to play the antagonist in PM Narendra Modi biopic

Actor Prashant Narayanan has been roped in to play the antagonist in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi. Prashant will portray business tycoon Aditya Reddy in the biopic on PM Modi.

“I am grateful to Mr Mukesh Chabbra and Mr Sandip SSingh for giving me this role and believing in me. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am very excited, and this set is like a big family to me,” Prashant said.

Producer Sandip Ssingh remarked, “It was Mukesh Chhabra who thought Prashant Narayanan suits the role. When he came on board, I remember he told me a line that ‘leave Aditya Reddy (the character) on me.’ We trusted him, and we are extremely happy with his work so far.”

Talking about portraying Narendra Modi in the biopic, Vivek Oberoi had earlier said, “I am feeling what I felt 16 years ago, during Company days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is the role of a lifetime for any actor. I pray that at the end of the journey, I become a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge.”

While Vivek Oberoi will be playing the Prime Minister of India, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar among others will be playing pivotal role in the film.

PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar.