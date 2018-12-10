Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook to release on March 29, 2019

Superstar Salman Khan announced on Monday that debutants Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming film titled Notebook will release on March 29, 2019.

Salman, who has previously launched fresh faces like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Haussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, took to Twitter to share the first look of the new actors.

“The most beautiful love story has a release date… ‘Notebook’ hits the cinemas on March 29, 2019. Trailer coming soon,” Salman captioned the image.

It is also actor Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday today and he shared Salman’s tweet with caption, “A Very Happy Birthday Indeed ❤️🙏🏼.”

Pranutan is late actress Nutan’s granddaughter and actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter. Zaheer doesn’t come from a film family, but his father and Salman have been childhood friends.

The love story is set in Kashmir. Salman Khan Films is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.