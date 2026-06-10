Pranit More’s Bigg Boss friend Malti Chahar slams Rs 370 biryani remark: ‘Disheartening’

Comedian Pranit More has been facing a backlash ever since an objectionable clip from his stand-up show went viral where an audience member implied that he was owed more than a woman’s time after he treated her to a biryani worth Rs 370. Pranit was seen laughing at the comments, and later apologised for his reaction. He has now deactivated his Instagram account. His reaction came amid strong criticism from content creators, netizens and celebs. Among them was his Bigg Boss 19 friend Malti Chahar, who was once linked with him.

Taking to her X handle on Wednesday, she expressed her anger over the Rs 370 biryani comment, and even mentioned Ram Charan’s Peddi in her tweet. Buchi Babu Sana’s film is facing backlash from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

‘Rs 370 biryani and Peddi reveal why women hesitant about marriage’

“₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it’s disheartening that we’re still confronting the same underlying mindset,” she wrote.

ALSO READ | Before Rs 370 biryani row, Salman Khan had warned Pranit More

Malti further added, “To all mothers and future mothers: please teach your sons to respect women and understand the importance of consent. And to the audience – it’s easy to dismiss something as “just a joke” or “just a film,” but media shapes culture, and women often face the real-life consequences of what gets normalized on screen. People make money by catering to the market, but as consumers, we also have a responsibility. Please be mindful of what you choose to support and encourage. Thank you.”

₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is… — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026

During their time in Bigg Boss 19, Malti Chahar and Pranit More had initially grabbed eyeballs for their close friendship.

‘Rewarded him with Rs 5000 cash prize’

Influencer Dolly Singh also opened up about how male comedians and content creators should have accountability. “If you can act all mature, open-minded, women-respecting (saying you’re a feminist ally would be a stretch) in your sets and overall media footprint, please at least try to act the same performative act in your crowdwork and Instagram too!” she wrote in a note on Instagram.

She added, “We’ve all seen the recent male comedian incident where not only did he let an as****e degrade a woman, promote extremely sexist and creepy behaviour on his live show, but he also laughed, clapped, laughed so hard he got up from his seat, requested a recreation of the incident, asked for details, got concerned over a religious mention but not for a woman, calculated the price of a kiss with said woman at 12 rupees, called that man the funniest in the room, and rewarded him with a cash prize of 5000 rupees. Disgusting behaviour.”

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‘Entitled, disgusting behaviour’

Content creator-actor Kusha Kapila also reacted to the controversy and wrote on her Instagram Story, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (please don’t be scared). Bakwaas kee hai toh drag karo badhiya se (if it’s nonsense, then call it out strongly). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack ‘certain’ jokes on women and hosting that on your channel IS A CHOICE. All of it IS A CHOICE. This, btw, is not comedy! It’s content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad so many women are calling it out. Bahut achha lag raha hai (it feels very good). Bahut mazza aa raha hai (I’m really enjoying it). Aaj main apne paison se order karke biryani khaungi (today I’ll order biryani with my own money and eat it).”

“Some of you men need to call this behaviour out. Some men who truly care. Not all men, right? I agree, not all men. Some need to come to the front and call this entitled, disgusting behaviour out. Jahan par ek comedy show mein ek ladka bol raha hai 370 rupees ki vasooli lunga, ek ladki ki intimacy ki price laga raha hai (where, in a comedy show, a man is saying he will recover Rs 370, putting a price on a woman’s intimacy),” she said in another video.

‘Backlash gives me hope’

While the representation of women is being questioned in both reel and real life, singer Sona Mohapatra weighed in on Peddi’s controversy, and the portrayal of Janhvi’s character Achiyyamma. Taking to her Instagram handle, she made a video while about the issue and said, “For the last few days, one thing has given me a lot of relief, surprisingly. One of our heavily promoted mainstream film has been called out for its portrayal of the heroine. The backlash has given me some hope and optimism. Seems like it has an impact on the filmmakers and they will now remove some of the sections from the film. I have not watched the latest Peddi or its mothership Pushpa, never plan to, but truth be told, we know the formula and template of these films.”

Pranit More controversy

Pranit More and the audience member faced criticism after the misogynistic joke’s video was shared on social media by the comedian himself.

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The person had shared that he went on a date with a woman and paid Rs 370 for chicken biryani, and hence expected a ‘return’ on his investment. While both of them have issued a public apology, with Pranit deacvtivating his Instagram account and the man getting fired from his job in Gurugram, the backlash refuses to dial down.