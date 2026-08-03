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Pranit More gets emotional as fans support him at first show after Rs 370 biryani row
At his Georgia show, an emotional Pranit More revealed that he wondered whether the audience would accept him after the Rs 370 biryani row.
Pranit More recently addressed the controversy surrounding him after the “Rs 370 biryani” row went viral a couple of months ago. In a clip from the first of his live shows after the row, the stand-up comedian was seen getting visibly emotional while speaking to the audience. In a video reportedly from his June 14 show in Georgia, More thanked the audience for accepting and supporting him despite the controversy.
‘Wondered if you will accept me’
He said in Hindi, “When I came on stage, I wondered whether these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened. So, thank you so much.” Soon after, fans shouted, “We love you,” while others cheered in support. Pranit added, “So many things happened. Look, I didn’t start doing stand-up for money or to become famous. After the job I used to do, I got into stand-up because it brought me joy. The point was always to bring joy to other people as well. So, when that doesn’t happen, it does hurt a little.”
Recalling his conversation with his mother after the controversy, Pranit said, “My mom told me just one thing: ‘You made a mistake and apologised. Your behaviour will show it.’ I asked, ‘What if they still don’t like it?’ Mom said, ‘Everyone makes mistakes. Is there anyone among you who has never made a mistake?’ So, I won’t do this again, brother. Thank you so much for giving me another chance. I have done a lot of shows, but I will always remember this show and all of you.”
This Clip Is from his Georgia Show (14th June)#PranitMore pic.twitter.com/NtTHGUhkB0
— Supreme (@DarshanShi67146) July 30, 2026
Pranit More attracted backlash after Rs 370 biryani row
Pranit More found himself at the centre of intense online criticism in the first week of June after a crowd-work clip from one of his performances sparked widespread outrage on social media. The controversy erupted when an audience member made a remark implying that he expected physical intimacy from a woman because he had spent money on her.
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The man recounted a date during which he spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani. After the woman asked him to drop her home, he claimed that he expected sexual favours in return for the money he had spent on the meal. He said, “I told her that since I spent Rs 370, I would make sure I got my money’s worth.”
The clip soon drew widespread backlash, following which Pranit More issued a public apology.
When Pranit More issued public apology
In a video, Pranit said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. And rightly so. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment.” He added, “It was a huge mistake. I could have stopped it from happening or taken a stand, but instead, I gave it a platform where it was celebrated.”
Pranit More rose to fame following his appearance on Bigg Boss 19. He initially worked as a radio jockey before gradually transitioning into a stand-up comedian and digital content creator.
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