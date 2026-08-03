Pranit More gets emotional as fans support him at first show after Rs 370 biryani row

Pranit More recently addressed the controversy surrounding him after the “Rs 370 biryani” row went viral a couple of months ago. In a clip from the first of his live shows after the row, the stand-up comedian was seen getting visibly emotional while speaking to the audience. In a video reportedly from his June 14 show in Georgia, More thanked the audience for accepting and supporting him despite the controversy.

‘Wondered if you will accept me’

He said in Hindi, “When I came on stage, I wondered whether these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened. So, thank you so much.” Soon after, fans shouted, “We love you,” while others cheered in support. Pranit added, “So many things happened. Look, I didn’t start doing stand-up for money or to become famous. After the job I used to do, I got into stand-up because it brought me joy. The point was always to bring joy to other people as well. So, when that doesn’t happen, it does hurt a little.”