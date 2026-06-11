Pranit More defended his crowd work as ‘talking to friends’: ‘Ashleel show got most views’

Pranit More is in the midst of a massive controversy after a clip from one of his shows went viral and received a lot of backlash for being disrespectful towards women. The clip was a part of the crowd work section of the show but Pranit was seen encouraging the audience member for his crass comments, and later rewarded him monetarily. In an earlier interview, Pranit spoke about the crowd work section of his shows and said that he does not script this section and described it as “conversations with my friends.” He also said that while people question him for such kind of comedy, it is the same people who laugh at these jokes.

‘No clear lines in stand-up comedy’

In a chat with the YouTube channel Bharti TV a few months ago, Pranit said that one has to be responsible on television, as kids might be watching this content but on YouTube, they can just mark the video as 18+ and present whatever they want. “Plus in stand-up comedy, there are no clear lines as such because you have an adult audience and you can make whatever jokes you want,” he said and added that back when he was learning comedy, he would say whatever he wanted in front of his friends, and applied the same principle on the stage as well.

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“A lot of times, you say a lot of stuff in front of your friends that you wouldn’t say in public, but I didn’t think that,” he said and added that one has to be more responsible when they are a popular figure. Pranit was a contestant on Bigg Boss in 2025 and that got him nationwide fame.

‘My crowd work is spontaneous’

When asked about the kind of changes he was making to his content post his national fame, Pranit said that he is being more careful with his scripted content but his crowd work was still “spontaneous.” “The responsibility thing you were talking about… I have started doing that with my stand-up. I feel I should be more sensible with that. With crowd work, I don’t think that way. I talk the way I talk in my life. If I start making restrictions with that, then it won’t be fun. I think that these people are all my friends,” he said.

Pranit insisted that he prefers live shows, as during these shows, the audience is a group of adults who have chosen to attend. “They want us to roast them, make fun of them,” he said. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya were interviewing Pranit and Haarsh shared that when he pitched a ‘roast show’ to a channel, he realised that people really laugh at sex jokes and insulting humour, and Pranit nodded alongside.

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‘My ‘Ashleel show’ gets so many views’

In agreement, Pranit said, “That’s true. That’s what people want to hear. People can say, ‘Why are you making such jokes?’ But that’s what people like to hear. We put up so many shows online. There is one show that’s called ‘Ashleel (vulgar) show’. We have given a disclaimer for it, but whenever we put that up on YouTube, we get a lot of views on it,” he said. Pranit also mentioned that he has stopped reading comments as they bothered him before, so he decided to ignore them altogether.

About Pranit More controversy

The controversy began after Pranit More uploaded a clip from his show where an audience member implied that since he bought a Rs 370 biryani for his date, he believed that the woman owed him physical intimacy. In the same clip, he also shared that he coerced her into intimacy. All this while, Pranit encouraged his behaviour and later uploaded is storytelling and rewarded him with Rs 5000. The clip received a lot of backlash as women across the internet started pointing out the problematic nature of the story, and also pointed out that Pranit had been extremely irresponsible in giving a platform to a man who could not tell the difference between sexual coercion and consent.

Pranit later issued an apology and called it his “lapse of judgment”. The apology was also criticised as creators pointed out that it wasn’t just a momentary lapse, as he had later created content out of the same and shared it online with the purpose of monetising it. The man, who shared the story, has reportedly been fired from his job for his conduct.

On Wednesday, Pranit deactivated his social media account.