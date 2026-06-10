Pranit More deactivates Instagram following backlash over ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row

A recent clip from comedian Pranit More’s show, where an audience member made some objectionable comments about a woman and implied that he was owed more than her time since he paid for food on their date, has been garnering a lot of backlash on social media. The comedian himself was in splits over the remarks but amid the growing backlash, he issued an apology for it. On Wednesday, June 10, followers of the comedian noticed that he has now deactivated his Instagram account. While he did not declare explicitly as to why he was doing so, it is being assumed that this is because of the growing criticism of his content.

What is the ‘Rs 370 biryani’ video?

In the said clip, which is now being referred to as the ‘Rs 370 biryani’ clip, a male audience member said that he took a girl out for a date and while they were out, he paid Rs 370 for the biryani. When she wanted to leave after the date, he felt cheated as he believed that he had earned the right to be physically intimate with her. Pranit called it “peak Gurgaon content”. In another clip from the same show, the man gave some graphic details about their physical encounter as he took her to a “dark park”. The audience laughed along, and so did Pranit. At the end, Pranit rewarded the man with Rs 5000 for his storytelling.

Pranit More’s apology, audience member fired from workplace

Netizens were furious as the reel started making the rounds on Instagram as many found it objectionable. While the man was reportedly fired from his workplace, Pranit issued an apology to his followers. He said that the comments made by the audience member did not reflect his views and added, “Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”

Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh criticise Pranit More

Since then, many have continued to call out Pranit for his stance on the matter. Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sakshi Shivdasani, Uorfi Javed and many others have called out Pranit for encouraging such views on his show. Kusha took to her social media and wrote, “Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and posting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.” Comedian Raunaq Rajani also called out Pranit for encouraging this line of conversation during his show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raunaq Rajani (@sirraunaqrajani)

When Salman Khan called out Pranit More

Pranit has previously been a part of Bigg Boss and in 2025, Salman Khan called him out for making an inappropriate joke about him. Salman had then said, “Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai. Joke sahi nahi hai. Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go below the belt. (I know the things you’ve said about me, and they weren’t right. At that time, you wanted to make people laugh by using my name, and you did that.)”