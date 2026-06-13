‘Got carried away’: Pranit More shares video apology for Rs 370 biryani video

Pranit More has issued an apology for his controversial Rs 370 biryani clip. Pranit shared this apology on his Instagram, which he had previously deactivated. On Saturday, the comedian took to Instagram to share an apology video, admitting that he got carried away during the interaction and deserved the backlash he received.

In the video, Pranit said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. And rightly so. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment.”

He further acknowledged that he should have handled the situation differently. “It was a huge mistake. I could have stopped it from happening or taken a stand, but instead I gave it a platform where it was celebrated,” he added.

Apologising to those who were offended by his remarks, Pranit said, “To everyone who has been hurt because of my behaviour, I am sorry. I will fully cooperate with all legal proceedings. I just want to request that you give me another chance to work on myself and my content.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

About Rs 370 biryani row

The controversy erupted after Pranit More shared a crowd-work video from one of his stand-up shows, featuring an audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra. In the now-viral clip, Jangra recounted a date where he paid Rs 370 for a biryani that the woman ate. He went on to detail how he coerced her into physical intimacy, implying that she owed it to him since he had spent money on her food. Pranit laughed at the remark and responded, “Peak Gurgaon content.” Later in the video, Pranit rewarded the audience member with Rs 5,000 cash prize.

The clip triggered widespread outrage online, with many accusing both the audience member and the comedian of trivialising entitlement to intimacy and normalising problematic behaviour. While Jangra reportedly lost his corporate job in the aftermath of the backlash, the Maharashtra Police also registered a case against both him and Pranit for allegedly promoting obscene content and non-consensual conduct.

This marks Pranit’s second public apology over the incident. Earlier, he had shared a statement on Instagram Stories, acknowledging his mistake. “I have seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd-work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part. I don’t want to amplify or normalise those views,” he wrote.