Rajinikanth, Kangana and others react on CAA unrest

Rajinikanth has requested ‘all Indians to stay united and vigilant’. Rajinikanth has requested ‘all Indians to stay united and vigilant’.

With the increasing number of protests around the country, citizens from all walks of life are taking to social media to voice their opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and many others have shared their thoughts on social media over the past two days.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Rajinikanth said, “Violence and unrest should not become a way to address a problem. In the interest of the country ‘s security and welfare, I request all Indians to stay united and vigilant. The ongoing violence has caused me a lot of pain.”

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday morning took to Twitter and condemned the police action against students. She wrote, “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise.”

In a conversation with ETimes, Kangana Ranaut said, “We are at the threshold of a great possibility now’s the time where decisive decisions are being taken. And we will finally know what is India what is not India who is an Indian who is not an Indian because that clarity no one has yet, you know the governments before have made sure that we do not know our borders and we do not know our population.”

Filmmaker Aparna Sen was participating in the protest in Kolkata. She told ANI, ” Ours is a sub-continent that has many languages, cultures, ethnicities, it is held together by a tenuous thread that is secularism. If that thread breaks, then, the country breaks up.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who has given hits like Article 15 and Mulk, tweeted, “Just so we remember. We are not fighting for the students. They are fighting for us.”

Dia Mirza also voiced her opinion on CAA in her latest tweet. “My mother is a Hindu, my biological father was a Christian, my adopted father – a Muslim. In all official documents, my religion status stays blank. Does religion determine I am an Indian? It never did and I hope it never does. #OneIndia #India,” she tweeted.

Hrithik Roshan shared on Twitter, “As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”

Prakash Raj took to Twitter and wrote, “SILENCE is CONSENT.. let’s not let any SON OF THE GUN to silence our voice #IndiansAgainstCAB #StandWithJamia #JustAsking”

Farhan Akhtar shared the details of a protest happening in Mumbai. He shared, “Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over.” Shortly after, Akhtar posted another tweet where he apologised for sharing the earlier message with a map of India which was incorrect. However, the actor mentioned that he stands by the text that was written.

Actor Ranvir Shorey shared a few tweets where he wrote, “Trust Indian citizens to lose their shit over a law that doesn’t affect Indian citizens. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai” He then followed it up with, “The CAA doesn’t affect students directly. Yet they’re being made the face of these protests. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai”

Actor Swara Bhasker, who has been quite vocal about the growing unrest in the country, spoke about the situation at Aligarh Muslim University. “#AMUBurning police brutality in Aligarh Muslim University is arguably worse than Delhi Police action #Jamia – though both are condemnable.. let’s raise our voices for #AMU as well! #InSolidarityWithStudents,” she shared on Twitter.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan told HuffPost India, “It’s a sad day for a country when even students are denied their constitutional right to peaceful protest. This does not bode well for a democracy.”

Sometimes I really think of responding to this troll sena that can’t bear the fact that I am a secular citizen of India and very proud of it. But that would mean giving importance where it is just not deserved. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 18, 2019

Actor Sushant Singh’s contract as the host of Savdhaan India was terminated following his participation in a protest against CAA. He told indianexpress.com, “If it was indeed a repercussion to my action, then it is a very small price that I could pay. I am shaken by whatever is happening and do not regret my actions.”

