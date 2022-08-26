scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Prakash Raj says he is ‘honoured’ to be called ‘male version of Swara Bhasker’

A Twitter user called Prakash Raj the "male version of Swara Bhasker" after the actor supported Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

prakash raj swara bhaskerPrakash Raj was compared to Swara Bhasker recently. (Photo: Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

Actor-politician Prakash Raj was recently the target of trolls after he supported Shah Rukh Khan and his family. A Twitter user called him the “male version of Swara Bhasker”. The comparison was made because Swara too unabashedly shares her opinions on social media. The Singham actor gave a fitting reply to the Twitter user, saying it is an “honour” to be compared to Swara. Now, the Jahaan Chaar Yaar actor has reacted to Prakash’s tweet.

Prakash had written on Twitter, “I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking.” Responding to the tweet, Swara wrote, “Sir sir sir!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🤗🤗🥰🥰 You are you .. best version ever!🔥✨💛.”

Also read |Swara Bhasker says she is tired of her ‘dabang’ reputation: ‘It gets me into trouble unnecessarily’

Earlier, Prakash Raj had re-shared a tweet that questioned the ‘harassment’ of SRK’s family. The tweet read, “How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!” As the actor shared the tweet, one of the users tried to take a dig at him by saying, “prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara.”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:17:42 pm
Next Story

Three junior engineers, two linemen and one assistant engineer suspended by PSPCL

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher old photos
How Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher fell in love: ‘He had nothing then…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement