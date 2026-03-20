Prakash Raj distances himself from Dhurandhar 2 frenzy; takes digs at Allu Arjun, Jr NTR for praising actioner: ‘Signs of obligations spreading to South too’

While a large section of A-listers in Indian cinema has been rallying behind director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, praising it as a cinematic achievement, legendary actor Prakash Raj has taken subtle digs at the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Known for not mincing words when discussing sociopolitical matters and current affairs, his comments come amid allegations from many that the spy actioner is propagandistic.

Besides, he has also taken potshots at South Indian stars like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, who have been praising the movie without addressing the criticisms against it. Taking to social media, Prakash shared a video from a corner of a house, where a radio was seen playing an old heartwarming Bollywood song, thus marking himself safe from the Dhurandhar frenzy.

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The short clip shows a radio playing the iconic track “Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar” by composer Jaidev from the Dev Anand and Sadhana starrer Hum Dono (1961). Along with it, he noted, “Me… Bahut door (very far away) from Dhurandhar. Are you?” Prakash’s barbed comments about the spy actioner didn’t end there. Quote-tweeting a post on X (formerly Twitter) that said, “Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya?” the National Award-winning thespian wrote, “Signs of obligations are spreading to South too.”

Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking https://t.co/iB01E1sp7K — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2026

Aditya Dhar thanks Jr NTR for his post on Dhurandhar 2

However, Aditya Dhar thanked Jr NTR for his long post commending Dhurandhar 2. “It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll,” the Telugu star wrote on X, praising the filmmaker. Aditya replied in the comment section, “Thank you, Tarak Garu. One industry, one heartbeat… every storm, we ride together. Much love.”

A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking…. He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this and Aditya… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 19, 2026

While even the first instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise had faced criticism for allegedly peddling bigotry, Dhurandhar 2, which hit the screens on Thursday, March 19, has drawn far more heat, with many describing it as pro-establishment and promoting the Central government’s narratives. Even YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took aim at Dhurandhar 2, claiming that audiences will now see director Aditya Dhar as a “BJP propagandist.”

However, the movie is performing phenomenally well at the box office and has grossed approximately Rs 236.63 crore worldwide thus far. The spy actioner opened at Rs 145.55 crore in the domestic market, including the Rs 43 crore it made from paid previews organised on Wednesday, March 18, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.