Prakash Raj calls out ‘colour blind, andh bhakts’ over Deepika-SRK’s Besharam Rang controversy: ‘How long should we tolerate…’

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the Pathaan song Besharam Rang for its green and saffron costumes worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter calling out the ‘andh bhakts’ who are ‘colour blind’.

He shared on Twitter, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking.”

On Wednesday, Mishra objected to the Pathaan song and asked the makers to “correct the scenes and her (Padukone’s) costumes (in the song).” His statement, as shared by PTI, read, “In the song ‘Besharam Rang’ which is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner.” He added, “I feel the title of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable in its sense.” Mishra asked for the makers to rectify the costumes, failing which the release of the film in Madhya Pradesh would be in jeopardy.

He also brought up Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Vaishno Devi temple and said, “On the one hand, he visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which is a good thing, but on the other, he brings women actors in bikinis in his films. This is not good.”

During a protest in Indore on Wednesday, posters and effigies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were burnt in the city. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.