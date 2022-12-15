scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Prakash Raj calls out ‘colour blind, andh bhakts’ over Deepika-SRK’s Besharam Rang controversy: ‘How long should we tolerate…’

Actor Prakash Raj called out the politics behind the colours of costumes used in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

besharam rangDeepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Besharam Rang.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the Pathaan song Besharam Rang for its green and saffron costumes worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter calling out the ‘andh bhakts’ who are ‘colour blind’.

He shared on Twitter, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking.”

On Wednesday, Mishra objected to the Pathaan song and asked the makers to “correct the scenes and her (Padukone’s) costumes (in the song).” His statement, as shared by PTI, read, “In the song ‘Besharam Rang’ which is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner.” He added, “I feel the title of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable in its sense.” Mishra asked for the makers to rectify the costumes, failing which the release of the film in Madhya Pradesh would be in jeopardy.

He also brought up Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Vaishno Devi temple and said, “On the one hand, he visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which is a good thing, but on the other, he brings women actors in bikinis in his films. This is not good.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

During a protest in Indore on Wednesday, posters and effigies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were burnt in the city. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:04:35 pm
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Hina Khan attend their manager’s mehendi. See photos and videos

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday- Chunky Pandey- Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close