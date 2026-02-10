Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Prakash Raj confirms joining Drishyam 3 cast after Akshaye Khann’s exit: ‘Not replacing anyone’
Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday revealed that he has joined the sets of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3. The film will release on October 2, 2026.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 recently made headlines after Akshaye Khanna exited the film just days before shooting was set to begin. Speculation about the actor’s exit was later confirmed by the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Now, actor Prakash Raj has joined the cast of the third instalment. Confirming the development on social media, he clarified that he is “not replacing anyone.”
Taking to his X handle, Prakash wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it . (and yes im not replacing anyone..).”
Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3
Prakash Raj’s entry into Drishyam 3 comes some time after Akshaye Khanna exited the project. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said in an interview that Akshaye stepped away from the film just a day before the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025.
During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pathak said, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees were locked after several renegotiations. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”
Drishyam 3 will be helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Drishyam 2. The movie, also starring Shriya Saran and Tabu, will release on October 2, 2026.
