Prakash Raj confirms joining Drishyam 3 cast after Akshaye Khann’s exit: ‘Not replacing anyone’

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday revealed that he has joined the sets of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3. The film will release on October 2, 2026.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 10:49 PM IST
Prakash Raj confirms joining Drishyam 3 cast after Akshaye Khann's exitPrakash Raj confirms joining Drishyam 3 cast after Akshaye Khann's exit
Make us preferred source on Google

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 recently made headlines after Akshaye Khanna exited the film just days before shooting was set to begin. Speculation about the actor’s exit was later confirmed by the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Now, actor Prakash Raj has joined the cast of the third instalment. Confirming the development on social media, he clarified that he is “not replacing anyone.”

Taking to his X handle, Prakash wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it . (and yes im not replacing anyone..).”

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 may have gotten the perfect release date for 2026, but here’s why Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 still enjoys an edge

Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3

Prakash Raj’s entry into Drishyam 3 comes some time after Akshaye Khanna exited the project. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said in an interview that Akshaye stepped away from the film just a day before the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pathak said, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees were locked after several renegotiations. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”

Drishyam 3 will be helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Drishyam 2. The movie, also starring Shriya Saran and Tabu, will release on October 2, 2026.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Ranveer Singh
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Leaders and personalities from social, political and cultural spheres paid tribute to former Maharashtra deputy CM late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting organised by the NCP at Balgandharva on Wednesday. Union minister Muralidhar Mohol, ministers Chandrakant Patil, SB Muzumdar, Nagraj Manjule, Mohan Aghashe, Neelam Goreh, Naval Kishore Ram, Dilip Band, Rupali Chakankar and others attended the event. Express photographs by Arul Horizon, 04.02.2026, Pune
Ajit Pawar crash ‘smells like conspiracy’, says Rohit Pawar; seeks foreign probe
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Ziroh Labs
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement