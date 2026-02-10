Prakash Raj confirms joining Drishyam 3 cast after Akshaye Khann’s exit: ‘Not replacing anyone’

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 recently made headlines after Akshaye Khanna exited the film just days before shooting was set to begin. Speculation about the actor’s exit was later confirmed by the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Now, actor Prakash Raj has joined the cast of the third instalment. Confirming the development on social media, he clarified that he is “not replacing anyone.”

Taking to his X handle, Prakash wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it . (and yes im not replacing anyone..).”

