Prakash Raj calls Salman Khan a ‘pranky kid’: ‘He’s not criminal-minded, wo kisi se darta nahi’

Prakash Raj recently shared his experience of working with his Wanted co-star and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Prakash said he doesn’t look at Salman as an actor, but as a prank-loving, goofy child.

Speaking to Lallantop, the actor said, “I don’t look at him as an actor, I look at him as a pranky kid. He will never get old. He has no filter. He is not criminal-minded. I have done two films with him, I like his company. Wo kisi se darta nahi hai (He is not scared of anybody).”

Prakash Raj then went on to state that Salman Khan arrives to set late, and works at his own pace, because he knows his market, and he is comforted in the knowledge of having a considerable fan base. As the actor made these remarks, his Mukhbir co-star Adil Hussain was seen laughing.

Not so long ago, Prakash had opened up about losing work owing to his political bluntness. “It is getting affected. Now, some people don’t work with me not because they have been told not to. But because they are worried ‘they’ may not approve. I am strong and rich enough to lose all that. I always feel my fear will be somebody’s power,” the actor had told Hindustan Times.

Prakash Raj is currently seen in the ZEE5 espionage series Mukhbir.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of the action-packed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill, and also features Pooja Hegde.