Prakash Padukone on relationship with son-in-law Ranveer Singh, reviews Dhurandhar

Fresh off the massive success of his two-part spy actioner Dhurandhar, which emerged as a major box-office hit and won widespread appreciation, Ranveer Singh has been receiving praise from all quarters. Recently, his father-in-law, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, shared his thoughts on the film and also opened up about his bond with the actor.

‘A little bit too much violence’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prakash praised the film but admitted that he felt it featured a bit too much violence. He said, “It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important.” He also spoke about the close relationship between the two families. “We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together,” he said.