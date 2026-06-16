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Prakash Padukone on relationship with son-in-law Ranveer Singh, reviews Dhurandhar
Prakash Padukone said that he shares a great equation with son-in-law Ranveer Singh, and that the two often bond over their mutual love for sports and movies.
Fresh off the massive success of his two-part spy actioner Dhurandhar, which emerged as a major box-office hit and won widespread appreciation, Ranveer Singh has been receiving praise from all quarters. Recently, his father-in-law, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, shared his thoughts on the film and also opened up about his bond with the actor.
‘A little bit too much violence’
Speaking to The Indian Express, Prakash praised the film but admitted that he felt it featured a bit too much violence. He said, “It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important.” He also spoke about the close relationship between the two families. “We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together,” he said.
In the same conversation, Prakash reflected on his equation with Ranveer and the interests they share. “There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests.”
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Ranveer on Prakash Padukone
A few years ago, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranveer had also opened up about his time with the Padukone family. He revealed that they often play badminton together and noted that Prakash’s skills remain as sharp as ever. Ranveer said that even at the age of 66, the badminton icon had “still got it.”
The actor added that whenever Prakash picks up a racquet, he “puts on a show,” making his opponents run across the entire court. Describing his father-in-law as someone with “saint-like energy,” Ranveer said, “Then sometimes, when he is in the mood, he will start doing these trick shots, which would blow your mind. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable.”
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