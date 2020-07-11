scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 11, 2020
COVID19

Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Prakash Jha's Pareeksha, which is touted to be a commentary on India's education system, follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose biggest dream it is to provide quality education to his son but it is not as easy as he thinks it is going to be.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 11, 2020 7:00:03 pm
Prakash Jha Pareeksha, Pareeksha, Prakash Jha Prakash Jha’s directorial venture Pareeksha – The Final Test features Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri. (Photo: @ZEE5Premium/Twitter)

Filmmaker Prakash Jha’s directorial venture Pareeksha- The Final Test is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Written, produced and directed by Jha, Pareeksha, billed as a ZEE5 Original, features Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri. The film, which is touted to be a commentary on India’s education system, follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose biggest dream it is to provide quality education to his son but it is not as easy as he thinks it is going to be.

“I am so very happy that Pareeksha is finally releasing on ZEE5 which will enable the viewers to watch it across the globe. Pareeksha is very close to my heart. It talks about a subject which I deeply care, education of the future generation of India,” Hussain said in a statement.

Jha is known for his critically-acclaimed films such as Raajneeti, Apaharan, Gangaajal, Mrityudand and Damul. Calling the filmmaker a “master storyteller”, Hussain said he is grateful to get an opportunity to collaborate with him.

“Mr. Prakash Jha, a master storyteller, always has found issues which are very important for social growth of the nation. This unique story based on true events will wrench your heart and move you deeply. I am grateful to Prakashji that I am part of this very important film,” he added.

Pareeksha – The Final Test had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year at Goa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Sara Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 11: Latest News

Advertisement