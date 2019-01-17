Prakash Jha: There is no politics without comedy

Prakash Jha said he had no option but to back upcoming comedy Fraud Saiyaan, produced by his daughter Disha. “I didn’t have any option. She does not listen to me and does what she feels like. However, my daughter did wonders,” the ace filmmaker told indianexpress.com.

Jha, who presents the film starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, revealed that the script came to him with its cast locked as his daughter had already taken all the production decisions. He further shared what attracted him to the project, “When I got the script with the title – Fraud Saiyaan, I said what kind of a title is this? When I read this, I was shocked by Arshad’s character that how can somebody think like this? How can someone talk like this? Whenever he has to get married or handle a tricky situation, the kind of wisdom and tricks he uses are so real, that I was surprised. There was a freshness to the story and characters.”

Known for his socio-political dramas like Satyagraha, Raajneeti and Aarakshan, Jha explained why he picked Fraud Saiyaan despite it coming from such a different genre.

“The political or social cinema that I have been associated with will not exist because there is no politics without comedy. There is so much comedy happening in real life in politics and I am part of it. In all my films, there are many comic situations,” he explained.

Jha’s films are known to take inspiration from real-life incidents or people. From Gangaajal to Apaharan, several of his movies fall under this category. On being asked about the increase in biopics and movies based on true stories, Jha said, “I think everyone is looking for subjects. People find it easier to do biopics because they are easy subjects with a reference point.”

On a closing note, he said, “If I ever do a biopic on a common man, I’d like to cast Arshad as the ‘unknown common man'”

Fraud Saiyaan releases on January 18 and has Arshad playing a conman who ‘convinces women to marry him so that he can live off their money.’ It also stars Sara Loren and Varun Badola.