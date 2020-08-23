scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Prakash Javadekar reveals new guidelines for TV and film productions

The coronavirus pandemic earlier this year shut down all kinds of production as the country and most of the world went under lockdown. Now, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has released standard operating procedure for media production.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 12:21:12 pm
film production guideline, film production sop, media production sopJavadekar released the guidelines in a series of tweets. (Photo: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey and Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

On Sunday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar revealed new standard operating procedure (SOP) for media production in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic earlier this year shut down all kinds of production as the country and most of the world went under lockdown.

Javadekar on Twitter released guidelines regarding the shooting of movies, TV shows and other media productions. The minister urged producers to not expose higher risk employees (presumably those above the age of 60) to “frontline” work.

Protective face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal screenings, physical distancing are deemed mandatory at the workplaces. Actors in front of the camera are exempt from face-masks. Additionally, only asymptomatic people will be allowed to take part in the productions. Audiences and those not part of the cast and crew will also be barred from the sets.

The use of Arogya Setu, the central government’s contact-tracing app for COVID-19, has also been advised. Make-up artists and hair-stylists will have to use PPE (personal protective equipment). The use of props will have to be minimised and they will be sanitised before use.

