Prakash Javadekar reveals new guidelines for TV and film productions

Javadekar released the guidelines in a series of tweets. (Photo: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey and Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

On Sunday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar revealed new standard operating procedure (SOP) for media production in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic earlier this year shut down all kinds of production as the country and most of the world went under lockdown.

Javadekar on Twitter released guidelines regarding the shooting of movies, TV shows and other media productions. The minister urged producers to not expose higher risk employees (presumably those above the age of 60) to “frontline” work.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments pic.twitter.com/BCTTIzKffG — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

‘Contact Minimisation’ is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. pic.twitter.com/fBdkfEXcR9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

Protective face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal screenings, physical distancing are deemed mandatory at the workplaces. Actors in front of the camera are exempt from face-masks. Additionally, only asymptomatic people will be allowed to take part in the productions. Audiences and those not part of the cast and crew will also be barred from the sets.

The use of Arogya Setu, the central government’s contact-tracing app for COVID-19, has also been advised. Make-up artists and hair-stylists will have to use PPE (personal protective equipment). The use of props will have to be minimised and they will be sanitised before use.

