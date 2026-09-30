Prahaar trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Ujjwal Nikam takes on Kasab’s ‘I am 17’ claim in court

Prahaar Trailer: Over the years, several films and shows have revisited the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Many have focused on the arrival of the terrorists in India, the horrific attacks and, eventually, the capture of the sole surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, who was later sentenced to death and executed. Now, Rajkummar Rao brings a new perspective on the 26/11 story to the screen through the eyes of advocate Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor who represented the state in the trial against Kasab. While reports at the time suggested that Kasab displayed little remorse and showed contempt during the proceedings, filmmaker Avinash Arun’s film focuses on what unfolded inside the courtroom.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the trailer of the Avinash Arun-directed film at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the locations attacked by Kasab and his accomplices on November 26, 2008. Starring Rajkummar Rao as Nikam, the film focuses on the courtroom battle that followed the terror attacks.

What is in the trailer?

The trailer opens with Rajkummar Rao’s voice asking, “Do you remember the attack on CST station on the night of 26th November?” Soon, a girl is heard saying, “I can never forget that night.”

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The trailer then takes us inside the courtroom, where Rajkummar, who plays Ujjwal Nikam, is seen questioning witnesses and building the case to establish Kasab’s guilt for the attacks and deaths.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, a voice warns Nikam, “This time, you are not representing the State of Maharashtra but all of India. The world press will have its eyes on you.”

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Rajkummar’s Nikam responds, “Let’s show the world the difference between India and Pakistan.”

The trailer also highlights the legal rights afforded to Kasab during the trial, including his constitutional right to legal representation, despite the evidence presented against him.

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“Here, even a terrorist is protected by the Constitution. There, terrorism is the Constitution,” Rajkummar’s character says.

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The trailer also introduces its other key characters, played by Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nassar.

The courtroom drama then deepens, with Sikandar Kher’s character, who is representing Kasab, arguing that the case is “full of holes.”

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Rajkummar’s Nikam counters, “I will demolish all stories by the terrorist’s lawyer,” while Ashish Vidyarthi plays the judge overseeing the proceedings.

The film also depicts a delegation from Pakistan arriving in India. Jaideep Ahlawat, who appears to be representing the delegation, says, “Boys like Kasab aren’t born like this. They are manufactured by the system.”

Towards the end, the trailer takes a dramatic turn as Kasab attempts to deny his involvement in the attacks.

“I didn’t do anything, sir. They tortured me into signing that confession. I came to Mumbai as a tourist. I was at Juhu Chowpatty, so I went to see Amitabh Bachchan’s house. That’s where the police arrested me. They said I was a terrorist,” he says.

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He then drops a bombshell: “There is one more thing. I am just 17 years old.”

The claim changes the course of the case in the trailer, with Kasab’s lawyer Abbas Kazmi seeking to have the trial moved to a juvenile court, where a conviction would carry a maximum sentence of three years instead of the death penalty.

Rajkummar Rao on playing Prahaar

Speaking about taking on the role of prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Rajkummar Rao said he wanted to understand the man behind the public figure and approach the character with the sensitivity and care it demanded.

“Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning. He is a real person whose work is deeply connected to one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history. I didn’t want to simply recreate a public figure; I wanted to understand the man behind the name, his conviction and his sense of duty. Working on Prahaar has been a deeply humbling experience, and I hope we have been able to tell his story with the respect it deserves,” he said in a statement.

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Produced by Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is set to hit theatres on October 16.