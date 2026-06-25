Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao becomes Ujjwal Nikam, demands Ajmal Kasab’s hanging

Rajkummar Rao is set to completely transform himself into renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in the upcoming courtroom thriller Prahaar, whose teaser was unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The over one-minute-long teaser offers a glimpse into the intense courtroom battle surrounding one of India’s most sensitive criminal cases, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rajkummar steps into the shoes of Nikam as he leads the prosecution against terrorist Ajmal Kasab and seeks justice for the victims of the attacks.

The teaser opens with Rajkummar Rao, dressed in a lawyer’s robes, as Ujjwal Nikam’s voiceover sets the stage for the case. He says that many people have asked him why, despite overwhelming evidence proving that Ajmal Kasab was one of the terrorists responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he was not immediately punished. The voiceover further questions why the government was spending significant resources to keep Kasab in prison instead of punishing him for his crimes.