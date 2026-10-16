Prahaar: Jaideep Ahlawat plays Pak prosecutor who accepted mistake, was killed in Islamabad

Released in theatres today, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao as the public prosecutor who led the case against Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman captured during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film revisits the trial that followed the attacks and the efforts to uncover the larger conspiracy behind them.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Ujjwal Nikam recalled how the case went beyond securing Ajmal Kasab’s conviction. He spoke about David Headley’s testimony, Pakistan’s role in the attacks and his interactions with Pakistani prosecutor Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, played by Jaideep Ahlawat in the film.

“It was not just about hanging Kasab. It was a fight against Pakistan,” Nikam said, explaining how the prosecution sought to establish the larger conspiracy behind the attacks.

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Ujjwal Nikam on David Headley’s testimony

Nikam spoke about the importance of securing testimony from David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who conducted recce in Mumbai before the attacks and later became an approver in the case.

“I took David Headley’s evidence through video conferencing while he was in Chicago. This was an important moment in the case because a foreign terrorist was giving evidence in an Indian court from abroad,” he said.

Headley began deposing before a Mumbai court through video conferencing in February 2016.

Nikam said the evidence helped expose the connections between the November 26 attacks and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He also said it strengthened India’s position in its dealings with Pakistan.

“This was a victory for our government,” he said.

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ALSO READ: Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao brings dogged sincerity to Ajmal Kasab trial

Ujjwal Nikam recalls meeting Pakistani prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali

Nikam also recalled his interactions with Zulfiqar Ali, who was involved in the case against suspects linked to the 26/11 attacks. In March 2012, a Pakistani judicial commission visited India to record statements from witnesses connected to the case. Zulfiqar Ali was part of the delegation, which travelled to Mumbai to collect evidence for the trial in Pakistan.

Nikam said he travelled to Islamabad with three other Indian government officials after Kasab’s execution in November 2012. During meetings with Pakistani authorities, he raised concerns about the progress of the case against the alleged conspirators.

“I had detailed discussions with the Pakistani authorities in Islamabad. I pointed out that the charges against the accused did not adequately address the criminal conspiracy behind the attacks,” Nikam recalled.

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He said Zulfiqar Ali acknowledged the concern during their discussions.

“Zulfiqar Ali fairly admitted that there was a mistake and said that the criminal-conspiracy charges against the seven accused would be addressed,” Nikam said.

Recalling what happened after the meeting, Nikam said he was surprised to learn that Zulfiqar had been shot dead after the Indian delegation returned. He was ambushed by four gunmen a short distance from his residence in Islamabad’s G-9 Sector and sprayed with bullets on May 3, 2013.

“After we returned, it was very surprising to learn that Zulfiqar had been shot dead,” he said, describing the Pakistani prosecutor as a gentleman who had been willing to acknowledge the concerns raised during their meeting.

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Who was Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali?

Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali was a senior prosecutor with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency. He was involved in two high-profile cases: the prosecution of suspects linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the investigation into the assassination of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In March 2012, he led the Pakistani judicial commission that visited India to record witness statements in the Mumbai attacks case. BBC reported at the time of his death, “He was scheduled to head another team to India to cross-examine those investigators. The determined and dogged lawyer collated money-transfer evidence and paper trails that linked militants in the country to the Mumbai attacks.”

About Prahaar

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Lalit Prabhakar.

The film follows Nikam’s work in high-profile criminal cases, particularly the prosecution of Kasab after the 26/11 attacks.

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Jaideep Ahlawat plays Pakistani prosecutor Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab and Sikandar Kher plays Kasab’s defence lawyer, Abbas Kazmi.