Prahaar box office Day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s film sees jump, earns Rs 3.30 cr; trails Nayyi Naveli

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Prahaar box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which opened to mixed reviews, witnessed a jump in its first Tuesday collection, earning Rs 3.30 crore in India net collections, compared to Rs 2 crore on Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15 lakh overseas, taking its total collection for the day to Rs 3.45 crore.
Prahaar vs Nayyi Naveli
Prahaar recorded an occupancy of 24% across 3,294 shows. The film has drawn just 6.4 lakh footfalls in its first five days.
The film released alongside Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli, which also witnessed a jump in its Tuesday collection. Playing across 4,835 shows, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore at an occupancy of 21%. It has recorded nearly nine lakh footfalls in five days.
Rajkummar Rao, who rose to prominence with his performances in Shahid and Kai Po Che!, became a sensation following the success of the 2018 horror-comedy Stree.
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Prahaar remains far from breaking even
After Stree, Rajkummar appeared in several films, but none could replicate phenomenal success of the franchise. His film Srikanth, however, went on to win the National Film Award for Best Hindi Film in 2024.
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Prahaar is still a long way from breaking even. Its five-day worldwide collection stands at Rs 19.51 crore. Both Prahaar and Nayyi Naveli have nearly two weeks of uninterrupted theatrical run ahead of them, with Ramayana scheduled to release on November 5.
Upcoming releases that could impact Prahaar
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Gurmeet Choudhary’s Tum Mere Ho are scheduled to release on October 23. However, it remains to be seen whether these films can make a significant impact at the box office and divert audience attention from Yami Gautam and Rajkummar Rao’s releases.
Another film that could impact Prahaar’s box office run is Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali. While the original Telugu version hit theatres on October 16, the Hindi version was delayed due to technical issues. It is now scheduled to release in theatres on October 23. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix film Toaster.
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam revolves around the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in the legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.