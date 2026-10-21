Prahaar box office Day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s film sees jump, earns Rs 3.30 cr; trails Nayyi Naveli

Prahaar box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which opened to mixed reviews, witnessed a jump in its first Tuesday collection, earning Rs 3.30 crore in India net collections, compared to Rs 2 crore on Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15 lakh overseas, taking its total collection for the day to Rs 3.45 crore.

Prahaar vs Nayyi Naveli

Prahaar recorded an occupancy of 24% across 3,294 shows. The film has drawn just 6.4 lakh footfalls in its first five days.

The film released alongside Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli, which also witnessed a jump in its Tuesday collection. Playing across 4,835 shows, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore at an occupancy of 21%. It has recorded nearly nine lakh footfalls in five days.