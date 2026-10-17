Prahaar box office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s film trails Nayyi Naveli despite 2,000 fewer shows

Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, whose last major box-office success was Stree 2, saw his latest release collect Rs 3.52 crore worldwide on its opening day. In the film, Rajkummar portrays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, whose role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case involving Ajmal Kasab forms a key part of the story.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Prahaar collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 2.77 crore. The film released across 4,133 shows and recorded an occupancy rate of 13%, with approximately one lakh moviegoers turning up to watch it. Its worldwide gross includes Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets.

Prahaar faces competition from Nayyi Naveli, Drishyam 3 and Jailer 2

The film released alongside Yami Gautam’s horror comedy Nayyi Naveli, which reportedly opened at Rs 4.58 crore worldwide. The film, however had over 2,000 more shows than Prahaar across India.

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The film released alongside Yami Gautam’s horror comedy Nayyi Naveli, which reportedly collected Rs 4.58 crore worldwide on its opening day. Nayyi Naveli had a wider release, screening across 6,281 shows in India, more than 2,000 above Prahaar’s show count.

Both films are also competing with Drishyam 3 and the Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The two films reportedly collected Rs 3.10 crore across 4,157 shows and Rs 2.90 crore across 3,850 shows, respectively.

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Rajkummar Rao’s films struggle to match Stree 2 success

Following the success of Stree 2, reports suggested that Rajkummar had increased his fee to Rs 5 crore per film. However, several of his subsequent releases have struggled to match the blockbuster’s commercial success.

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In 2024, the actor appeared in Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While Mr & Mrs Mahi opened at Rs 7.56 crore, it concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of Rs 51.95 crore against a reported budget of Rs 50 crore. Srikanth, meanwhile, opened at Rs 2.66 crore before gaining momentum and eventually earning Rs 60.59 crore worldwide against an estimated budget of Rs 45 crore. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collected approximately Rs 58 crore against a reported budget of Rs 30 crore.

Prahaar marks Rajkummar’s second collaboration with Wamiqa Gabbi after their 2025 film Bhool Chuk Maaf. Made on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, the film earned Rs 89 crore worldwide. It opened at Rs 8.33 crore gross and witnessed a jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 33 crore gross in its opening week in India.

In comparison, Prahaar has started on a weaker note. While the film has received positive reviews from some quarters, some critics have argued that its courtroom drama offers little that is new to a story explored repeatedly in films and television, most recently in Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

It remains to be seen whether Prahaar manages to gain momentum over the weekend and improve its box-office performance. His last big screen appearance was in Maalik, which underperformed at the box office. It, however, had an opening day collection of over Rs 5 crore making Prahaar one of Rajkummar Rao’s lowest openers in recent years.